FY2023 EPS Estimates for AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Reduced by HC Wainwright

AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright cut their FY2023 EPS estimates for AC Immune in a report issued on Monday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.98) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.97). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for AC Immune’s current full-year earnings is ($0.71) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for AC Immune’s FY2027 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACIU opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.39. The stock has a market cap of $252.53 million, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.68. AC Immune has a 52-week low of $1.68 and a 52-week high of $3.83.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACIU. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AC Immune during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AC Immune during the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in AC Immune by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 42,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in AC Immune in the fourth quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the first quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors own 16.87% of the company’s stock.

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

