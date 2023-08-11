G999 (G999) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,786.97

G999 (G999) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. In the last week, G999 has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. G999 has a market capitalization of $37.59 million and $2,786.97 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One G999 coin can now be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00042287 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00028380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00013696 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004531 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002818 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003922 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000136 BTC.

About G999

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

