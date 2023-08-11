Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC Announces Dividend of $0.12 (LON:GMP)

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON GMP remained flat at GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.
