Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC Announces Dividend of $0.12 (LON:GMP)

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Stock Performance

Shares of LON GMP remained flat at GBX 9 ($0.12) during midday trading on Friday. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 9 ($0.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 9 ($0.12). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.

About Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by The Carne Global Fund Managers Ireland Limited. The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets around the globe, primarily in the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

