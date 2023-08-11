GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) Given New $12.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Oppenheimer from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GCMG has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of GCM Grosvenor from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.30.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GCMG traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,477. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.83. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.73 and a beta of 0.52. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $9.48.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $99.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.19 million. GCM Grosvenor had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 88.20%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GCM Grosvenor will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GCM Grosvenor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -169.23%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GCM Grosvenor

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 7.9% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the last quarter. 22.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

GCM Grosvenor Inc is headquartered in United States.

