GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.50

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.50 and last traded at $19.85, with a volume of 60446 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GENK. Benchmark began coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of GEN Restaurant Group in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cruiser Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GEN Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $619,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $850,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in GEN Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,987,000.

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, New York, and Texas. Its restaurants specialize in various flavored meats for Korean barbeque. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

