General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,397 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.99. 1,210,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,210,036. The company has a market cap of $61.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.77. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

