General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI lessened its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 833.3% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

GD traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $225.66. The stock had a trading volume of 861,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $216.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.73. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.38.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

