General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,848 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,626 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,952,831 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,584,662,000 after purchasing an additional 345,740 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Electric by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,765,177 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $734,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,856 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,672,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $559,118,000 after acquiring an additional 150,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Trading Up 0.9 %

General Electric stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,559,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,511,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.28. General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $117.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.16.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.22. General Electric had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 13.32%. The business had revenue of $15.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.80%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $12,973,132.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,729.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 58,292 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total value of $6,102,006.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,383,813.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 112,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total value of $12,973,132.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on General Electric from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.67.

General Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Articles

