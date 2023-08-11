Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) PT Raised to $8.50

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $8.50 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on GENI. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.28.

Genius Sports stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,480,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,155. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $8.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.43.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Genius Sports had a negative net margin of 46.77% and a negative return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $86.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Genius Sports will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the second quarter worth $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in Genius Sports in the first quarter worth $52,000. 39.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

