Genpact (NYSE:G) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $46.00 to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Shares of NYSE:G traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,938,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,144,367. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.19. Genpact has a fifty-two week low of $35.31 and a fifty-two week high of $48.85.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $0.1375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.11%.

In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $819,904.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,750.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 22,082 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total value of $819,904.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 186,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,941,750.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James C. Madden acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.86 per share, for a total transaction of $92,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,746.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,144 shares of company stock worth $4,176,520. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 103,311.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,937,889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $228,723,000 after purchasing an additional 4,933,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Genpact by 20.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,355,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335,821 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,850,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Genpact by 101.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,963,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $172,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Genpact in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,569,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

