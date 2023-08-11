Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Announces Dividend of $0.51

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, August 11th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of 0.5074 per share on Tuesday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th.

Genting Singapore Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GIGNY remained flat at $35.49 during trading on Friday. Genting Singapore has a 52-week low of $26.47 and a 52-week high of $43.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48.

Genting Singapore Company Profile

Genting Singapore Limited engages in the development, management, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company primarily owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort, S.E.A. Aquarium, Adventure Cove Waterpark, Universal Studios Singapore Theme Park, hotels, MICE venues, restaurants, spas, and specialty retail outlets.

