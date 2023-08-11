Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Short Interest Update

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 417.1% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Georg Fischer Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FCHRF remained flat at $77.31 during midday trading on Friday. Georg Fischer has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60.
Georg Fischer Company Profile
