Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF) Short Interest Update

Georg Fischer AG (OTCMKTS:FCHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,400 shares, an increase of 417.1% from the July 15th total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Georg Fischer Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCHRF remained flat at $77.31 during midday trading on Friday. Georg Fischer has a 12 month low of $66.21 and a 12 month high of $77.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.18 and a 200-day moving average of $70.60.

Georg Fischer Company Profile

Georg Fischer AG provides piping systems, and casting and machining solutions in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. The company offers plastic and metal piping systems for the transportation of water, abrasive and aggressive liquids, and gases, as well as corresponding services for industry, utilities, and building services sectors; and fittings, valves, pipes, automation, and jointing technologies for various water cycle applications.

