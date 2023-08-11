Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 1,050.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Down 0.3 %

GNGBY opened at $17.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. Getinge AB has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $26.22.

Get Getinge AB (publ) alerts:

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $682.01 million during the quarter. Getinge AB (publ) had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 8.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DNB Markets cut Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut Getinge AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Handelsbanken raised Getinge AB (publ) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNGBY

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; monitoring systems, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected devices, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Getinge AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Getinge AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.