Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) had its price objective raised by KeyCorp from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GLBE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Global-e Online in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Global-e Online from $38.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Global-e Online from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Global-e Online from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global-e Online presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.67.

Global-e Online Price Performance

Shares of GLBE traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $36.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,476. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 1.29. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $18.14 and a fifty-two week high of $45.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.23.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $133.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.79 million. Global-e Online had a negative return on equity of 20.01% and a negative net margin of 41.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Global-e Online

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP raised its stake in Global-e Online by 169.9% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Global-e Online in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.93% of the company’s stock.

About Global-e Online

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

