GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Lowered to $65.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 14.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GFS. HSBC dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.19.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.88. 2,513,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 12 month low of $46.52 and a 12 month high of $72.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.85.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, analysts predict that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 131.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Featured Stories

