GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) PT Lowered to $73.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GFS. Wedbush decreased their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GFS traded down $1.61 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.88. 2,513,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.71. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a twelve month low of $46.52 and a twelve month high of $72.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 283.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

