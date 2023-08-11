GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $70.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on GFS. TD Cowen reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $76.19.

NASDAQ GFS traded down $1.61 on Wednesday, reaching $56.88. The company had a trading volume of 2,513,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.85. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $46.52 and a 1 year high of $72.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.09 and a 200-day moving average of $62.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 19.07%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.1% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.7% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 3.2% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 47,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.8% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 15.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

