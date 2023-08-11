GMT Capital Corp Acquires 1,006,000 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 128.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,792,100 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006,000 shares during the period. Tapestry comprises about 3.0% of GMT Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $77,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Tapestry by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tapestry by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after buying an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPR stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.12. 14,143,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,378,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. Tapestry, Inc. has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $47.48.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Tapestry from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Tapestry from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tapestry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global cut Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.80.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

