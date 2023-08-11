GMT Capital Corp Buys 104,800 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

GMT Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,076,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the period. Graphic Packaging accounts for about 1.1% of GMT Capital Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.35% of Graphic Packaging worth $27,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,127,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $574,983,000 after acquiring an additional 566,205 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,105,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,709,000 after acquiring an additional 377,055 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 70.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,911,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,669,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493,702 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth about $216,432,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,479,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,934,000 after acquiring an additional 132,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

GPK stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.59. 2,998,166 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,714,982. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $19.46 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day moving average of $24.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.96.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 37.35% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 17.54%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

