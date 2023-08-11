GMT Capital Corp Buys New Shares in Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ:AWRE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 0.12% of Aware as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWRE. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aware during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Aware during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Aware by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 49,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 15,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Aware by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 4,632 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aware by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 660,402 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 50,754 shares during the period. 25.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AWRE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.53. 18,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,904. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average of $1.66. Aware, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The company has a market cap of $32.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Aware, Inc, a authentication company, provides biometrics software products and solutions for government agencies and commercial entities in the United States, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers biometric software solution, which includes Knomi, a mobile biometric framework which provides multiple biometric modality options; AwareABIS, an automated biometric identification system used for large-scale biometric identification and deduplication; AFIX suite used for small-scale law enforcement focused biometric identification; and AFIX Tracker for fingerprint, palmprint, and latent print identification.

