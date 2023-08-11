GMT Capital Corp Grows Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

GMT Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,228,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828,600 shares during the quarter. Delta Air Lines accounts for approximately 8.5% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.97% of Delta Air Lines worth $217,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 68.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,992 shares of company stock valued at $2,116,582 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. TheStreet upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $81.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.88.

View Our Latest Research Report on DAL

Delta Air Lines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DAL traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,479,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,670,749. The stock has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.20 and a twelve month high of $49.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $15.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.44 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 5.36%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.62%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.