GMT Capital Corp Makes New $310,000 Investment in Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK)

GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 75,641 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,694 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Kodak by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Eastman Kodak by 124.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,653 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Eastman Kodak by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Kodak during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 29.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eastman Kodak alerts:

Eastman Kodak Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KODK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.05. The stock had a trading volume of 737,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $400.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 3.63. Eastman Kodak has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $7.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eastman Kodak ( NYSE:KODK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter. Eastman Kodak had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 6.60%.

In other news, Director Michael Sileck bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $65,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 74,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,384.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 34.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Eastman Kodak from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Eastman Kodak in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KODK

Eastman Kodak Profile

(Free Report)

Eastman Kodak Company provides hardware, software, consumables, and services to customers in the commercial print, packaging, publishing, manufacturing, and entertainment markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Traditional Printing, Digital Printing, Advanced Materials and Chemicals, and Brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KODK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Kodak (NYSE:KODK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Kodak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Kodak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.