GMT Capital Corp Makes New Investment in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000. GMT Capital Corp owned about 0.13% of EverQuote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,055,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,300,000 after purchasing an additional 696,994 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,471,000 after purchasing an additional 22,098 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,362,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,957 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,263,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,618,000 after purchasing an additional 426,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EverQuote by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,067,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after purchasing an additional 107,473 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EverQuote alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EverQuote news, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $78,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 340,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 3,634 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.90, for a total value of $25,074.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 158,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,305. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jayme Mendal sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $78,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 340,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,240,713.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,271 shares of company stock valued at $196,939 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of EverQuote from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on EVER

EverQuote Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of EVER traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $5.96. 279,163 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 431,134. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.31. EverQuote, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.23 and a 1 year high of $18.86.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $109.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.85 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.60%. Research analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

About EverQuote

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.