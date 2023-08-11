GMT Capital Corp Makes New Investment in Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,181,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,153,000. GMT Capital Corp owned 2.38% of Marinus Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,990,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 415.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after purchasing an additional 872,782 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,288,000. Antara Capital LP increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 4th quarter. Antara Capital LP now owns 1,698,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 702,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 3,441.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 643,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 624,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marinus Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $470,684.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total value of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,338 shares in the company, valued at $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $61,244.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,757 shares of company stock worth $131,258 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MRNS shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marinus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNS traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.82. 2,229,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,784. The company has a market cap of $344.75 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 10.23, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 179.11% and a negative net margin of 169.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

