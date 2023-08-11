GMT Capital Corp Purchases 1,048,000 Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO)

GMT Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Free Report) by 31.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,357,859 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,048,000 shares during the quarter. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.10% of AVROBIO worth $4,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 9.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after acquiring an additional 332,639 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 6.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,120,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 125,653 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 75.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 670,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 13.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,157,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 136,827 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in shares of AVROBIO in the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVRO remained flat at $1.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,096,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,821,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The firm has a market cap of $68.80 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 1.58. AVROBIO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $1.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14.

AVROBIO ( NASDAQ:AVRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that AVROBIO, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVRO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on AVROBIO from $2.50 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush lowered AVROBIO from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are harvested from the patient and then modified with a lentiviral vector to insert the equivalent of a functional copy of the gene that is mutated in the target disease.

