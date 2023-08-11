GMT Capital Corp Purchases New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

GMT Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,848,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Booking by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,825,652,000 after buying an additional 119,153 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,096,653,000 after buying an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,068,137,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in Booking by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 418,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,111,108,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 15,671.5% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 334,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,014,000 after purchasing an additional 331,923 shares during the period. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Booking in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Booking from $2,910.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Mizuho upped their price objective on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,086.80.

NASDAQ BKNG traded down $16.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3,206.23. 214,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,800.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,641.51. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,626.99, for a total value of $1,444,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,546,707.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total value of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,270 shares of company stock valued at $14,973,881. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

