GMT Capital Corp Takes $6.30 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 6,313,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,433,000 after buying an additional 3,866,915 shares during the last quarter. Soma Equity Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,063,000. Eminence Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,339,000. Finally, Sachem Head Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,208,000. Institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 6,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $521,413.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,125,191.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares in the company, valued at $3,667,809.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. Company insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.40. 866,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,650. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.12 and a 1-year high of $107.86.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OKTA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

Featured Stories

