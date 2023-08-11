Goldstein Advisors LLC Acquires 177 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175,178 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,096,867,000 after buying an additional 487,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,222,931,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after buying an additional 327,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,341,275 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,007,905,000 after buying an additional 108,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $117.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.52.

SBUX traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.66. 6,843,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,405,300. The company has a market capitalization of $116.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $81.67 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.16.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

