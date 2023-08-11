Goldstein Advisors LLC Buys 98 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,328 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,956,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 22,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total value of $5,452,767.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,755,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $240.24. 4,777,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,227,337. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.04. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.32.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

