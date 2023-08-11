Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Goldstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 27.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,680 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,516,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $681,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VHT traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $246.94. The stock had a trading volume of 183,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,649. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.11. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $220.50 and a one year high of $259.04. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

