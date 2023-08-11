Goldstein Advisors LLC Has $769,000 Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Goldstein Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $721,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $3,984,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 516,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,240,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Objective Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. HSBC started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total value of $2,759,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $151.40. 3,275,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,937,468. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market cap of $267.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.49.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

