Goldstein Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 542 Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 542 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,037,410,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 86.8% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 71 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $462.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $496.62.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,412 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.74, for a total transaction of $639,268.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,199. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,422 shares of company stock valued at $25,405,260 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Price Performance

Intuit stock traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $501.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,118. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $352.63 and a twelve month high of $514.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

