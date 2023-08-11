Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) Price Target Increased to $16.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the investment management company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.33% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC Price Performance

NASDAQ GBDC traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.77. 713,538 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,966. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. Golub Capital BDC has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.14 million. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 29.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Golub Capital BDC

In other Golub Capital BDC news, Director Anita J. Rival purchased 8,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $104,160.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 69,000 shares in the company, valued at $898,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Golub Capital BDC

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 369.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,810 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 3,785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. 40.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

