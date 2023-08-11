GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at Guggenheim

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Free Report) had its price target raised by Guggenheim from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on GoodRx from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on GoodRx from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GoodRx presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.38.

GoodRx Stock Performance

GDRX traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,431,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,695,024. GoodRx has a 52-week low of $3.82 and a 52-week high of $9.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 263.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 13.15 and a current ratio of 13.15.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.87 million. GoodRx had a return on equity of 2.51% and a net margin of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GoodRx will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GoodRx by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 107.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after buying an additional 21,298 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of GoodRx during the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. 34.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

