Gossamer Bio’s (GOSS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Gossamer Bio in a research note on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group cut shares of Gossamer Bio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $1.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.52.

Gossamer Bio Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GOSS traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.17. 1,887,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,011,498. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. Gossamer Bio has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $15.20. The company has a market cap of $111.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gossamer Bio will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gossamer Bio

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Gossamer Bio by 30.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 64,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 81,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 10,333 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 270.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 95,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 69,433 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 12,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,066,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 853,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gossamer Bio Company Profile



Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colonystimulating factor 1 receptor, or CSF1R, and c-KIT inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, a gut-targeted, oral small molecule for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; GB5121, an oral, irreversible, covalent, small molecule inhibitor of Bruton's Tyrosine Kinase for the treatment of primary central nervous system lymphoma; and GB7208, an oral, small molecule, BTK inhibitor for the treatment of multiple sclerosis.

See Also

