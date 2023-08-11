Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski Buys 2,000 Shares

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP (NYSE:GHI – Get Free Report) CEO Kenneth Rogozinski bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.92 per share, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $820,182.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE GHI opened at $15.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 21.06 and a current ratio of 20.27. The company has a market capitalization of $360.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.83. Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP has a one year low of $15.07 and a one year high of $19.94.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Greystone Housing Impact Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.52%.

Institutional Trading of Greystone Housing Impact Investors

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Greystone Housing Impact Investors from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th.

Greystone Housing Impact Investors Company Profile

Greystone Housing Impact Investors LP acquires, holds, sells, and deals in a portfolio of mortgage revenue bonds (MRBs) that are issued to provide construction and/or permanent financing for multifamily and student housing residential properties and commercial properties. It operates through four segments: Affordable Multifamily MRB Investments, Seniors and Skilled Nursing MRB Investments, MF Properties, Market-Rate Joint Venture Investments.

