Griffin Asset Management Inc. Acquires 949 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,339 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Danaher comprises 1.6% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $11,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 96,490.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after acquiring an additional 23,262,904 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,774,623 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,384,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Danaher by 12.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after acquiring an additional 812,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Danaher by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after acquiring an additional 375,805 shares during the last quarter. 75.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. SVB Securities began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,836,780.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 22,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total transaction of $5,910,881.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 88,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,362,456.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 19,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.50, for a total transaction of $4,535,039.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,836,780.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,179 shares of company stock worth $16,939,454. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $1.96 on Friday, reaching $255.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,394,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,976,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $221.22 and a 1 year high of $303.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $243.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $245.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

