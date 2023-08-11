Griffin Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,785 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,375 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,286,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $588,789,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 11,443.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,179,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $276,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134,518 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Schlumberger by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,655,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $676,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLB traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,089,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,854,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $33.80 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market cap of $84.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC cut their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $273,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,265 shares in the company, valued at $9,057,480.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 7,716 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.34, for a total transaction of $457,867.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,680,271.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,801,485 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

Further Reading

