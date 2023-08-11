Griffin Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares during the period. Dover makes up 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $7,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in Dover by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.0% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Dover by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total value of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dover Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:DOV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $142.97. 586,672 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 862,325. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $114.49 and a 52 week high of $160.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.04% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

