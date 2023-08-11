Griffin Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 255,660 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after acquiring an additional 20,662 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,313,000 after buying an additional 42,469 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,234,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $365,144,000 after buying an additional 519,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 60.3% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,063 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:TROW traded down $1.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.33. 1,054,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,893. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $134.64. The company has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $114.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.61.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.29. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TROW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $89.50 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.