Griffin Asset Management Inc. Purchases 55 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Broadcom by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total transaction of $1,318,187.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,332,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $13.14 on Friday, hitting $829.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,032,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $866.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $713.03. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were paid a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 57.63%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.05.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

