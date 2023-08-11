Griffin Asset Management Inc. Sells 155 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,302 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 10.6% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,123 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. CWS Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.9% in the first quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 200.0% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 22,611 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,773,000 after buying an additional 15,075 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 20.1% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,704 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 5.3% in the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,345 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 166,461 shares of company stock valued at $18,053,332. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,104,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,812,628. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.98 and a 200-day moving average of $117.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.