GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) PT Lowered to $5.00 at Lake Street Capital

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Lake Street Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised GrowGeneration from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.25 to $4.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

GrowGeneration stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.98. 934,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,015,529. The stock has a market cap of $182.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 3.04. GrowGeneration has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.80.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.87 million. GrowGeneration had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 13.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that GrowGeneration will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GrowGeneration

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 5.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,333,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after buying an additional 243,003 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GrowGeneration in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,172,000 after buying an additional 47,641 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 17.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 19,328 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 20.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 362,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 62,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

