Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GPFOF opened at C$2.30 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.18.
Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile
