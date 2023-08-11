Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Grupo Financiero Inbursa (OTCMKTS:GPFOF – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPFOF opened at C$2.30 on Monday. Grupo Financiero Inbursa has a 52-week low of C$1.00 and a 52-week high of C$2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.18.

Grupo Financiero Inbursa Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Inbursa, SAB. de C.V. provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in Mexico. The company offers mortgage, automotive, SME, and personal credits; accounts and investment products; credit cards; and car, lifetime, medical expenses, damage, and other insurance products.

