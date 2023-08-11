Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Given New $114.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barrington Research from $111.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.65 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on HAE. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Haemonetics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.67.

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $91.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.17. Haemonetics has a 1 year low of $71.63 and a 1 year high of $95.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 3.38.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $311.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.74 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Haemonetics will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 4,928 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $443,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,661,670. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,399,944. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.79% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,318 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $49,339,000 after buying an additional 454,459 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter worth $33,932,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1,335.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 406,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 378,219 shares in the last quarter. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

