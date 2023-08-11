Hao Advisors Management Ltd Raises Holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Hao Advisors Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 670,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,334 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for about 7.2% of Hao Advisors Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hao Advisors Management Ltd’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $20,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 99.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 255.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth about $70,000.

Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.32. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $36.19.

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

