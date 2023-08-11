HC Wainwright Comments on Energy Fuels Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU)

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU – Free Report) (TSE:EFR) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright boosted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Fuels in a report released on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright analyst H. Ihle now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.59. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Energy Fuels’ current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Energy Fuels from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th.

Energy Fuels Stock Performance

UUUU opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.69. Energy Fuels has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $8.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $62,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,569.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Energy Fuels news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 27,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.33, for a total value of $173,517.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,709,612.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Curtis Moore sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $62,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,569.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,486 shares of company stock valued at $499,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energy Fuels by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 9.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 8,168,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,805,000 after acquiring an additional 671,279 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 361,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 2,264.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 47,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Energy Fuels by 5.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 428,786 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. 40.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, processing, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium, vanadium, and rare earth elements. It also targets heavy mineral sands, including ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch project located in Wyoming, White Mesa Mill located in Utah, the Pinyon Plain project located in Arizona, the Roca Honda project located in Central New Mexico, the Sheep Mountain project located in Wyoming, the Bullfrog project located in Utah, and the La Sal project located in La Sal West and La Sal East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.