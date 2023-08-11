HC Wainwright Cuts Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target to $27.00

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Sage Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($2.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($8.80) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.95) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.01) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SAGE. StockNews.com upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a neutral rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Sage Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a hold rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.55.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on SAGE

Sage Therapeutics Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SAGE opened at $19.36 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average is $45.66. Sage Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $59.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.55) by ($0.13). Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,704.03% and a negative return on equity of 49.82%. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.13) earnings per share. Sage Therapeutics’s revenue was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 8.9% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 186,985 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,846,000 after purchasing an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after buying an additional 56,482 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Sage Therapeutics by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.