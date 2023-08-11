HC Wainwright Cuts SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) Price Target to $66.00

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $105.00 to $66.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for SpringWorks Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.35) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($5.19) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.92) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.85) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on SpringWorks Therapeutics from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock opened at $27.96 on Monday. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.04 and a twelve month high of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.78.

SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.26) by $0.01. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.41) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SpringWorks Therapeutics will post -4.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.92, for a total value of $64,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SWTX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 143.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,889,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293,359 shares during the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 80.1% during the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,753,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,875,000 after buying an additional 1,224,964 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 540.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 975,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,381,000 after buying an additional 823,439 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 191.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 795,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,475,000 after buying an additional 522,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics by 16.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,196,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,184,000 after buying an additional 451,928 shares during the period.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its lead product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase III DeFi trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

