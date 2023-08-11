HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Day One Biopharmaceuticals’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.60) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.44) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $42.14.

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $993.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.90 and a beta of -2.02. Day One Biopharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $28.35.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals will post -2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $40,724.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 3,104 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $40,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,179,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,474,830.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc purchased 769,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,990.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,453,868 shares in the company, valued at $148,900,284. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,980 shares of company stock valued at $81,997 in the last quarter. 8.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC raised its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC now owns 7,608,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,077 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,406,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 934,022 shares during the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 3,159,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,248,000 after buying an additional 1,913,356 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,901,000 after buying an additional 578,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 2,237,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,711,000 after buying an additional 633,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

